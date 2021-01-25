Brokers Set Expectations for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

