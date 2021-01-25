Brokers Set Expectations for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $88.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after acquiring an additional 269,198 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

