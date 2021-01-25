Brokers Set Expectations for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.10 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

