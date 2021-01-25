Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

