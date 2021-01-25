Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMTC. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.