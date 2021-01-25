BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $86,881.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

