BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of BTG plc (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

About BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.