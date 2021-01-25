BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.54 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 34% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $49.03 million and approximately $141,887.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.