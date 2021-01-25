Business Credit Alliance Chain Tops One Day Volume of $164.00 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $43,657.28 and $164.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

