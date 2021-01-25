BWS Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

IRDM opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 59.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 73,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

