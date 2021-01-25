Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0660 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $92.67 million and $24.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00418511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,651,232,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,947,657 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

