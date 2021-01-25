Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $47.10 on Monday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.