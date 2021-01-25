CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.46 million and $138,775.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for about $59.63 or 0.00183079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00777377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.60 or 0.04217517 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017642 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,188 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

