Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. 55,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.