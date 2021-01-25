Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $25.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.