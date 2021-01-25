Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $100.29. 763,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

