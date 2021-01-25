Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,573,000 after buying an additional 257,416 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $117.34. 1,261,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,173. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

