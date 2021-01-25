Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.