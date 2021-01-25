Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266,425 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

