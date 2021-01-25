Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 548.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

