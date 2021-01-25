Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after acquiring an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.15. 3,316,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.