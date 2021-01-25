Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.65. 4,502,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

