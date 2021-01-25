Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

