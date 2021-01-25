Calton & Associates Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. 1,288,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.