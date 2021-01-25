Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,881,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $446.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $452.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

