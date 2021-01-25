Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,682,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

