Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $34.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $880.80. 38,589,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.67, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

