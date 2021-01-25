Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLXT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

