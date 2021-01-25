Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.07. 486,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

