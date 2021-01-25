Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 634,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.46. 5,321,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

