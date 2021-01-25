Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.65. The company had a trading volume of 771,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62.

