Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,682,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

