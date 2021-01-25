Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Camping World by 207.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 179.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

