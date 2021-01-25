Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 5% Higher

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.09. 1,301,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 527,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

