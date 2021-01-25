Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.99. 964,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,466. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

