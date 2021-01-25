Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Raised by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.99. 1,005,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,466. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.