Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$39.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$39.50 target price by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.31.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$30.97. 1,688,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,613. The stock has a market cap of C$36.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$135,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$706,293.90. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares worth $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

