Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 66,384 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 186.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7,842.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

NYSE ATO opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

