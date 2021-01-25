Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 135,880 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SWTX stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

