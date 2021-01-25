Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 182,917 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,951,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.31% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,074. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $74.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.