Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,372 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

