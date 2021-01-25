Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 15,347 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.31% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. Bank of America began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $74.65 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

