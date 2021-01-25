Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 164,169 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 205.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,169 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,713.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

