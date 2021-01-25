Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 734,574 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 1.52% of Ardelyx worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ardelyx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.22 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $651.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

