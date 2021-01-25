Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

