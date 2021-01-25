Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.11% of Novavax worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 56.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.56.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $126.98 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

