Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,664 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.63% of Arcus Biosciences worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

