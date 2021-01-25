Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.32 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,572,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.