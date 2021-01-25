Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.94 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after acquiring an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 299,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,419,000 after purchasing an additional 223,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,537,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

