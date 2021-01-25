Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.40 Million Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,251 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.19% of Immunovant worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Immunovant by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $42.19 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -32.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IMVT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.